Green supplied 19 points (6-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 loss to Washington.

Green had a rough shooting performance but still ended as one of Houston's main scoring threats, and his contributions in other categories salvaged his fantasy performance. The second-year floor general has had a few off nights in the current month, but he's been serviceable for the most part. He's averaging 23.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in January.