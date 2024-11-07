Green closed with 21 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 127-100 victory over the Spurs.
Green got back to his usual scoring ways after two games in which he delivered below-average production. Even though he might be prone to having a few off nights every now and then, Green's role as one of the Rockets' primary offensive weapons looks set in stone. He's scored at least 20 points in six of his eight appearances this season while averaging a solid 22.6 points per contest.
More News
-
Rockets' Jalen Green: Double-double vs. Dallas•
-
Rockets' Jalen Green: Notches 36 points•
-
Rockets' Jalen Green: Scores 29 in loss to Spurs•
-
Rockets' Jalen Green: Leads Rockets with 28 points•
-
Rockets' Jalen Green: Secures three-year extension•
-
Rockets' Jalen Green: Scores 30 in preseason finale•