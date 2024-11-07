Green closed with 21 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 127-100 victory over the Spurs.

Green got back to his usual scoring ways after two games in which he delivered below-average production. Even though he might be prone to having a few off nights every now and then, Green's role as one of the Rockets' primary offensive weapons looks set in stone. He's scored at least 20 points in six of his eight appearances this season while averaging a solid 22.6 points per contest.