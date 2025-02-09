Green supplied 24 points (10-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to Dallas.

Green finished Saturday's game as the Rockets' second-leading scorer behind Alperen Sengun (30). The Rockets are in the midst of a six-game losing streak, and over that span Green has averaged 23.3 points on 41.9 percent shooting, 4.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds over 37.5 minutes per game. Houston will look to break out of its slump against Toronto on Sunday.