Green chipped in 25 points (9-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-11 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 118-96 loss to the Nets.

Green is firmly entrenched as Houston's main scoring threat, but he has been struggling from the field of late, and Tuesday's game wasn't the exception. Over his last eight appearances, the second-year guard is averaging 19.9 points per game but shooting a meager 40 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three-point range.