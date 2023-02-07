Green amassed 27 points (10-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 140-120 loss to Sacramento.

Green carried the Rockets offensively and reached the 25-point mark for the eighth time since the start of January, but as has been the trend all season long, his contributions were not enough to lift Houston to victory. The second-year guard is always going to produce, given his role on offense and his usage rate, but the lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis has hurt his upside a bit in recent weeks. Green is averaging 23.3 points per game over his last 10 games, but he's also had three outings with 12 or fewer points in that stretch.