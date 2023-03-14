Green recorded 28 points (8-29 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 111-109 victory over the Celtics.

Green played big minutes again Monday night, scoring a team-high 28 points in a tight victory over Boston. In typical fashion, he shot inefficiently from the field but made up for it at the free-throw line, going a strong 10-for-11. The young guard also provided his best rebounding effort since December. Perhaps most importantly though, his minutes over the last four games have ramped back up to where they used to be prior to a groin injury back in February.