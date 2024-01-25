Green supplied 29 points (12-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 137-131 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Green led the Rockets in scoring in a game that went to overtime. He didn't contribute much more in the box score, but the third-year guard is capable of having productive nights on the offensive side of the floor every night. Green's efficiency is of some concern, as he's shooting 39.4 percent from the floor in January, including 27.2 percent from three while attempting 7.1 shots from beyond the arc per game.