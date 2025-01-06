Green racked up 33 points (12-24 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block over 33 minutes during Sunday's 119-115 victory over the Lakers.

Green reached the 30-point mark for the sixth time this season, and he's been on a tear in recent games after surpassing the 20-point mark in his last three contests. The star guard has been prone to inconsistencies from time to time, but his role as one of the Rockets' primary offensive weapons suggests he should remain valuable in fantasy even when navigating his tough stretches. Green is averaging 24.2 points per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor over his last six stretches.