Green had 41 points (16-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 loss to the Hornets.

The 41-point performance represented Green's best scoring mark this season by a wide margin, as his previous season-best mark was a 34-point effort against the Magic on Nov. 7. Green has experienced an uptick in his usage rate of late, which is to be expected with Kevin Porter (foot) sidelined, and this has translated in him putting up at least 20 points in each of his last four contests. The second-year guard is averaging 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in January.