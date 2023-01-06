Green provided 30 points (8-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's 131-114 loss to the Jazz.

Green led the Rockets with 30 points, although his shooting woes continued, going just 8-of-24 from the field. He has now shot under 35 percent in four straight games, adding basically nothing on the defensive end. His flaws are obvious for all to see, placing him well outside the top 150 for the season. While he is still a must-roster player, he is certainly not going to be a viable option for everyone.