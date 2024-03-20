Green ended with 42 points (12-21 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 137-114 victory over Washington.

Green continues to deliver for fantasy managers, casually dropping a season-high 42 points including seven triples. In what has been a modest season to date, Green has come through at the right time for anyone who stuck with him, putting up top-40 value over the past two weeks. While he is clearly a must-roster player, the fact three of his past four performances have come against either the Wizards or the Spurs shouldn't be overlooked.