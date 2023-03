Green logged 20 points (7-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 113-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

Green played just 19 minutes during his return from a two-game absence Tuesday, but he was back around 30 minutes Wednesday. Since returning from the groin injury, the dynamic guard has averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent from deep.