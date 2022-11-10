Green posted 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 116-109 loss against the Raptors.

Green was the only Houston player who reached the 20-point mark in this game, but his scoring efforts were not enough to pull the upset on the road. The second-year guard is firmly established as the Rockets' main scoring threat and the numbers back that up, as he's now scored at least 20 points in four straight outings, his longest streak of the current campaign.