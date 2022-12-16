Green accumulated 22 points (8-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-108 loss to the Heat.

Green is firmly entrenched as the Rockets' primary scoring weapon, and he's going through an excellent stretch over the last few weeks. The second-year guard has reached the 20-point mark in three straight contests and five of his seven games this month, averaging 23.1 points per game in that span. That said, he could use an uptick in terms of efficiency since he's making just 39.6 percent of his shots and 22.0 percent of his three-point attempts.