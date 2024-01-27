Green amassed 36 points (12-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 11-12 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 138-104 win over the Hornets.

Friday's performance was Green's highest scoring output since Feb. 8, 2023 when he scored 41 points against the Kings, and it was the first time the third-year guard 30-plus points in a game this season. Green has scored in double-digits in all but one game in January, though he continues to struggle from distance. He is shooting 26.3 percent from beyond the arc in January and just 13.2 percent on 6.3 attempts per game over his last six appearances.