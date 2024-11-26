Green (illness) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Green has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday despite dealing with an illness. The 22-year-old guard is averaging 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.7 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
