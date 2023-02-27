Green (groin) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's matchup against the Nuggets.

Green will return to action Tuesday following a two-game absence due to a groin injury. The dynamic guard hasn't played since before the All-Star break, so he may be a little rusty following a two-week layoff. However, when he's been available this year, Green has produced at an elite level, posting 21.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.8 steals in 33.9 minutes -- all career highs. The one knock on the second-year pro is his efficiency, as he's shooting just 40.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep, both lower than his rookie campaign.