Green contributed 31 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 142-110 victory over the Spurs.

Green's contributions were tied almost exclusively to his scoring figures, but the second-year guard played a massive role in the team's 32-point win by posting his first 30-point effort since Feb. 8, when he scored 41 points in a loss to the Kings. Green is averaging 21.4 points per game over his last 10 contests.