Green closed Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks with 20 points (5-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-12 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

Green has been struggling with his shot of late and hasn't made more than 10 shots in a game in all but one of his last 11 appearances. The second-year guard continues to produce and remains a must-roster player in all formats, but the shooting woes are concerning and he's connected in just 40.3 percent of his field-goal attempts in that span.