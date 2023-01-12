Green ended Wednesday's 135-115 loss to the Kings with 26 points (9-25 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes.

Though Green led the Rockets with 26 points, he needed 25 shots to reach that mark. He appears to have the green light as he tries to work his way out of a shooting slump that has seen him make just 35 of 108 field-goal attempts (32.4 percent) over his past seven games. While Green's fairly consistent scoring output can be nice from a fantasy perspective, he's one of the game's biggest field-goal drains -- among qualified players averaging at least 20 points per contest, none have a lower field-goal rate than Green's 40.4 percent mark.