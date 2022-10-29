Green accumulated 11 points (4-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 125-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Green is shooting an abysmal 33.8 percent from the field over the past four games, with averages of 18.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. It's encouraging that he's on track to set career marks in field-goal attempts (19.2) and three-point attempts (7.7), but he needs to clean up his efficiency for fantasy managers to reap the benefits since his supplementary stats, especially assists, will be lacking as long as Kevin Porter is running the show at point guard.