Green closed Friday's 139-114 loss to the Kings with 27 points (10-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes.

Green's 27 points tied for the team lead with rookie Jabari Smith, and the scoring total came with an improved shooting line. While Green came into the contest averaging 19.5 points over his previous six games, he shot a miserable 32.4 percent from the field over that span. Against Sacramento, Green found his stroke from deep, going 5-for-9 from beyond the arc. Though he doesn't produce much in the way of peripheral stats and is shooting just 40.6 percent overall this season, Green does provide plenty of scoring and triples, as he is averaging 21.5 points and 2.4 three-pointers per game on the campaign.