Green (calf) didn't participate in Monday's practice session, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Green sat out Saturday's win over the Pistons due to the right calf bruise, but the Rockets remain hopeful that he'll be able to return to action Wednesday against the Thunder despite missing practice Monday. Over his last six appearances, Green has averaged 23.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 35.5 minutes per game.