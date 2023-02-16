Green (groin) won't play in the Rising Stars Challenge, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Green suffered a groin injury in Wednesday's game versus the Thunder and is slated to undergo an MRI, so his removal from the Rising Stars Challenge hardly comes as a surprise. He'll instead focus on healing up during the All-Star break, though the team hasn't released the extent of the damage to his groin yet. Teammate Tari Eason will take his place, while Green will turn his focus toward the start of the second half Feb. 24 versus the Warriors.