Green closed Monday's 97-84 win over Orlando with 15 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 32 minutes.

The fourth-year guard teased his second career triple-double as he continues to provide a solid fantasy floor for his production. Green has drained at least one three-pointer in 32 straight games dating back to Jan. 2, failing to score in double digits only twice in that span while averaging 22.7 points, 4.4 boards, 4.0 assists, 3.4 threes and 0.7 steals.