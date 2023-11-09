Green ended Wednesday's 128-94 win over the Lakers with 28 points (11-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 21 minutes.
Green didn't play in the fourth quarter with Houston holding a big lead, yet he rode an ultra-efficient 11-for-15 mark from the field to a game-high point total that also ranked as his best scoring effort so far in the young season. The third-year guard scored more than half of his points from three-point range, where he shot a red-hot 5-for-6. Green has surpassed 20 points in five of his seven contests on the campaign, and he's the Rockets' top scorer so far with an average of 19.6 points per game.
