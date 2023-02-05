Green (calf) finished Saturday's 153-121 loss to the Thunder with 12 points (4-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes.

Green was back in action after a three-game absence due to a bruised calf, but fantasy managers may have preferred for the second-year guard to have sat out Saturday after he delivered a dud of a performance while seeing limited minutes on account of the blowout. Poor efficiency from the field and a lack of peripheral statistics continue to cap Green's overall fantasy upside and render him a far more useful option in points leagues than category formats.