Green dropped 34 points (10-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists, a rebound and a block in 30 minutes of action in Wednesday's 128-108 win over the Nuggets.

Green has been on fire of late from outside the arc in particular, now averaging 33.0 points on 55.4 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from three-point range over his last five games. He's had stretches like this in the past before his efficiency comes plummeting back down to earth, so it'd be prudent for fantasy managers to remain cautious about getting their hopes up amidst this hot streak. In the meantime, Green will look to prove his consistency against the Kings on Thursday.