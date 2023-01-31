Green (calf) didn't practice Tuesday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Green was sidelined for Saturday's win over the Pistons due to a right calf bruise and didn't practice Monday or Tuesday, putting his status for Wednesday's game against the Thunder in serious jeopardy. However, further clarity on his availability will surface when Houston releases its next official injury report. Kevin Porter (foot) remains out, so if Green is also sidelined again, Daishen Nix, Josh Christopher and TyTy Washington would all be candidates for increased roles.