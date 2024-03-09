Green recorded 27 points (11-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 123-107 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Green led all Houston players in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and adding a handful of assists in a winning effort. Green, who recorded a team-high-tying pair of steals on the defensive end, has recorded at least 25 points and five assists in four games this season.