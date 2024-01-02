Green amassed 22 points (6-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 136-113 win over the Pistons.

Green led all players in the New Year's Day contest in threes made while adding a handful or rebounds and ending as one of two Rockets with 20 or more points in a blowout win. Green has connected on five or more threes in five outings this year, including in three straight contests. He has surpassed the 20-point mark on 15 occasions this season.