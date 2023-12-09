Green closed Friday's 114-106 victory over the Nuggets with 25 points (8-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes.

Green scored at least 20 points for just the second time in the past five games, helping the Rockets to an impressive road victory. He currently sits outside the top 200 in nine-category leagues, thanks largely to the fact he is shooting just 42.7 percent from the field, adding 0.5 steals per game. He remains a must-roster player but is better suited for points leagues and those punting percentages.