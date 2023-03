Green supplied 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 win over the Lakers.

Green scored his fewest points since Feb. 10 in Wednesday's win. The second-year guard's efficiency should be a concern to fantasy managers, as he is shooting 12-of-42 from the field in his last two outings.