Green finished Sunday's 124-109 loss to Phoenix with 15 points (5-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

Green needed 18 shots just to score 15 points, and to make things even worse, he didn't record major contributions in other categories to salvage his fantasy outing. The second-year guard has been trending in the wrong direction of late, though, averaging just 14.3 points and shooting 26.3 percent from the field across his last three outings.