Green registered 16 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Saturday's 108-88 loss to New York.

Green shot just 33.3 percent from the field, but he found more success from beyond the arc where he scored nine of his 16 points. He's knocked down three or more triples in four straight matchups, and he's averaging 22.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists over this stretch.