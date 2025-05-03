Green ended Friday's 115-107 win over the Warriors in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 12 points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 32 minutes.

Outside of an offensive explosion in Game 2, scoring a game-high 38 points, Green has been a disappointment in this first-round series. There's no doubting the young star's talent, but he's been incredibly inconsistent in this series, with poor shooting numbers across the board. He's shooting 37.2 percent from the field, 66.7 percent from the free-throw line and 31 percent from beyond the arc.