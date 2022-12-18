Green amassed 15 points (5-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 107-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Green failed to hit a shot from beyond the arc for the first time since Dec. 8, but he still managed to reach 15 points. He also made an impact on the glass and has now secured five or more rebounds in each of his last four matchups. The 20-year-old is averaging 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists through 29 appearances so far this season.