Green logged nine points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one block across 34 minutes during Thursday's 109-97 victory over the Pelicans.

This was an off night for Green, as he was held to single-digit points for the first time since Feb. 13. He's averaging 20.0 points, 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 three-pointers over his last 10 outings, but his shooting percentages and lack of steals and blocks has held him back in nine-category formats -- he's sitting outside the top-200 during this stretch.