Green received a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area during an altercation in Friday's game against the Kings, and he'll serve the suspension Sunday against the Clippers.

Jae'Sean Tate was also suspended for the Rockets with multiple other players receiving fines. Green's absence will be significant for Houston since he is averaging 21.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.5 minutes this season. Kevin Porter (foot) is doubtful, likely leaving TyTy Washington, Garrison Mathews, Josh Christopher and Daishen Nix to serve as members of Houston's backcourt rotation Sunday.