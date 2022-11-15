Green provided 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers.

Green was listed as questionable on the initial injury report due to a shoulder injury. However, he displayed no ill effects in the contest, connecting on 10 of his 19 attempts from the field while posting a high-water mark of seven assists. There shouldn't be any real concern with Green moving forward, barring a reappearance on the injury report.