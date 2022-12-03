Green produced 30 points (8-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-16 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 122-121 victory over Phoenix.

Green led the Rockets in scoring Friday with 30 points but was incredibly inefficient outside of the third quarter where he collected 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field. He was just a combined 2-of-14 through the other three quarters, though his one point from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter did put Houston up 122-121 to eventually win the game. It was Green's fifth 30-point game of the season while he also recorded a season-high three steals in the contest.