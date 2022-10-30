The Rockets exercised Green's $9.89 million team option for the 2023-24 season Sunday.
Green has had a prominent role for the Rockets early in his professional career, and it's not surprising to see the team pick up his third-year option. Over the first six matchups of the 2022-23 season, he's averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 points and 2.3 assists in 33.7 minutes per game.
