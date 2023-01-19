Green finished with 41 points (16-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 loss to the Hornets.

The 41-point explosion matched Green's previous career high, which he established in the regular-season finale of his rookie campaign. With backcourt mate Kevin Porter (foot) missing his fourth consecutive contest Wednesday, Green enjoyed a usage rate north of 30 percent for the second time during that stretch, and he paired the increased time on the ball with an increase his overall efficiency en route to the big scoring night. Even after the strong shooting performance, Green still hasn't quite taken the step forward many expected in his sophomore season. His 53.5 true shooting percentage is 1.2 points below his 2021-22 mark.