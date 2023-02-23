Green (groin) is doubtful for Friday's game versus the Warriors, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Green isn't expected to miss much time due to a strained left groin but is unlikely to play Thursday. Daishen Nix, Josh Christopher and TyTy Washington are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Green's next chance to suit up will be Sunday's matchup with Portland if he's ultimately ruled out versus Golden State.