Green (shoulder) is available for Monday's contest against the Clippers, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Green was added to the injury report due to shoulder soreness, but the second-year pro will officially be active for Monday's game against the Clippers. The 20-year-old guard has averaged 26.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game over his last five showings.