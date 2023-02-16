Green suffered a left groin strain during Wednesday's game and he will not return, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Green pulled up lame attempting to guard Josh Giddey in transition, and he immediately headed back to the locker room, clutching at his left groin. Unfortunately, this is an injury that tends to require a player to miss multiple games, but the good news is that Houston's next matchup won't come until February 24 against the Warriors. TyTy Washington started the second half in Green's place, so he could be someone to consider as a speculative add, and Josh Christopher is worth considering as well.