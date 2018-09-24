Rockets' James Ennis: Cleared for training camp

Ennis was cleared for the start of training camp last Thursday after overcoming a recent calf injury, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ennis ended the 2017-18 campaign on the court, so it appears the calf issue must have surfaced at some point over the summer. Prior to gaining clearance for camp, Ennis had practiced on back-to-back days, so he shouldn't be at any major risk of missing the preseason opener Oct. 2 against the Grizzlies for any reason other than rest. The swingman, who averaged 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in 22.3 minutes per game across 72 contests between the Grizzlies and Pistons last season, is expected to fill a depth role in his inaugural campaign in Houston.