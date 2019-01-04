Ennis (hamstring) will take the court for Thursday's game against Golden State, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ennis had been on the sideline for the previous 10 contests, but he's finally healthy enough to give it a go. He was averaging 7.6 points and 3.6 rebound over his previous seven games before suffering the hamstring injury. Ennis will be limited to around 15 minutes Thursday night because of his lengthy absence.