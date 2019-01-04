Rockets' James Ennis: Comes off bench in return
Ennis (hamstring) totaled three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists across eight minutes during the Rockets' 135-134 overtime win over the Warriors on Thursday.
Ennis was returning from a 10-game absence, so coach Mike D'Antoni opted to ease the veteran wing back into action. Danuel House, Jr. has also been playing well as the starting small forward, providing a bit more offense that Ennis typically does. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether D'Antoni sticks with the hot hand House is currently offering. However, even if that were to come to pass, Ennis is likely to build back up to minutes in the low 20s at minimum in coming games.
