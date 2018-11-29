Ennis had 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, and one assist in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 128-108 loss to the Mavericks.

Ennis finished in double-digits for just the third time in his last six games, outlining his offensive inconsistencies. He continues to play regular minutes but offers very little from a fantasy perspective. Due to his regular role, he is worth having on a roster in deeper formats but provides little upside outside of some three's and steals.